Farms, food and magical stone cottages in Italy’s Puglia

This Oct. 2017 photo shows mounds of cauliflower for sale at the weekly market in Ceglie Messapica, a town in the Valle d'Itria in Puglia, Italy. The valley is a place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine.(Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows a table set with appetizers for lunch at the Arrosteria Borgo Antico, a restaurant in the historic center of Ceglie Messapica, a town known for its good food in the Valle d'Itria in Puglia, Italy. The valley is a place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine. (Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows Onofrio Urso hoeing on a piece of land in Puglia's fertile Valle d'Itria in Italy where he grows a variety of vegetables and fruit. It is a place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine.(Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows Nicola Loperfido, an artisan in Alberobello, Italy, who makes small replicas of trulli (singular cone-roofed stone country structures) and their symbols. Alberobello is in Puglia's Valle d'Itria, a quiet place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine. (Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows Gennaro Santoro, a winemaker, in the Valle d'Itria in Italy's Puglia region. The valley is a place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine. (Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows people talking and relaxing in the main square of Ceglie Messapica, a town known for its good food in the Valle d'Itria in Puglia, Italy. The valley is a place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine. (Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows a typical country lane in the Valle d'Itria in Italy's Puglia region. The valley is a place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine. (Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows an abandoned trullo and farm in the Valle d'Itria, a quiet place in Puglia, Italy, of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine. (Cain Burdeau via AP)

This Oct. 2017 photo shows a narrow street in the historic center of Ceglie Messapica, a town known for its good food in the Valle d'Itria in Puglia, Italy. The valley is a place of rolling green hills, meandering country roads, endless stone walls, singular cone-roofed country cottages, rock-solid peasants and earthy food and wine. (Cain Burdeau via AP)

By Cain Burdeau

Associated Press

