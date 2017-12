From Malta to Minneapolis, a look at where to go in 2018

Image 1 of 11 In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, visitors tour near the snow sculpture in the shape of the Olympic rings displaying at the Daegwanryung Snow festival in Pyeongchang, South Korea. South Korea's Pyeongchang is the host city of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which will start from February 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Image 2 of 11 In this July 3, 2017, file photo, a tanker floats past the Dvortsovy drawbridge rising above the Neva River during White Nights in St. Petersburg, Russia, with Zimny (Winter) palace on the right. White Nights refers to about a month from mid-June to mid-July in St. Petersburg around the time of the summer solstice when the city sky never gets completely dark. St. Petersburg is one of 11 Russian host cities for the 2018 World Cup soccer matches taking place June 14-July 16. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

Image 3 of 11 In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, revelers congregate at the start of the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. The city celebrates its tricentennial in 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Image 4 of 11 In this June 26, 2017, file photo, people walk in the old city with the ancient Metekhi Church in the background in Tbilisi, Georgia. Formerly part of the Soviet republic, Georgia is sandwiched between Europe, the middle east and Asia, full of contrasts with mountainous regions and Black Sea beaches. The country of Georgia turned up on several where to go in 2018 lists from top travel brands. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Image 5 of 11 In this March 6, 2013, file photo, John Potter, a member of the San Antonio Living History Association, patrols the Alamo in San Antonio, during a pre-dawn memorial ceremony to remember the 1836 Battle of the Alamo and those who fell on both sides. San Antonio marks its tricentennial in 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Image 6 of 11 In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, street lights are illuminated as a jogger runs around Lake Harriet in a Minneapolis heavy snow storm. Thousands of Super Bowl fans will be in Minneapolis for the Feb. 4 NFL game. The stadium has a state of the art roof but locals are using the slogan "Bold North" to encourage visitors to embrace winter with outdoor activities. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Image 7 of 11 In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, a boat passes through the entrance to the Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta. Valletta was declared one of two European Capitals of Culture for 2018, kicking off with an island-wide Maltese Festa Jan. 14-21. The other European Capital of Culture is the Dutch city of Leeuwarden, the capital of Friesland. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Image 8 of 11 This Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, shows a general view of St George's Chapel within the walls of of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. U.S. visitation to the United Kingdom has been booming and is expected to stay strong in 2018 thanks to the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, pilgrimages by U.S. fans of the Netflix series "The Crown," and the continued strength of the U.S. dollar against the pound. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

Image 9 of 11 In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, models displays creations by Mexican fashion house Yakampot during a fashion show at the Angel of Independence monument, in Mexico City. Mexico City has been designated a World Design Capital (WDC) for 2018 by the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Image 10 of 11 Visitors wearing a traditional Japanese summer kimono or "yukata" stroll through a temple in Tokyo. U.S. visitors to Japan increased 10 percent January through October 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, and the upward trend is expected to continue through 2018 as Japan heads toward the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)