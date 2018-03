Seven quirky museums explore male anatomy, marzipan, pencil sharpeners and more

Life-size marzipan figures draw attention in the Marzipan Museum at the Niederegger confectionary and cafe in Lubeck, Germany, where the sweet made of almonds and sugar is so famous it's protected by law as an authentic product of the city. (Katherine Rodeghier/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Referred to as "The Kiss of Death" the lipstick pistol was employed by KGB operatives during the Cold War, according to an exhibit at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. This 4.5 mm single shot weapon was disguised as a tube of lipstick, easily hidden in a purse. (International Spy Museum)

At the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Ga., visitors see a 19th-century soda fountain similar to the one that served the first Coke. (Katherine Rodeghier/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Some people collect stamps or coins. The Rev. Paul A. Johnson collected pencil sharpeners. Visitors to Ohio's Hocking Hills can see his 3,450 sharpeners at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center near Logan, Ohio. (Katherine Rodeghier/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Cookie cutters in numerous shapes, sizes and colors occupy a section of a museum complex in Joplin, Mo. Displays in the National Cookie Cutter Historical Museum trace the story of cookie cutters from Europe to America. (Katherine Rodeghier/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The Aston Martin DB5 on display at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., first appeared in the 1964 James Bond thriller "Goldfinger." The ultimate spy car came fully loaded with machine guns, tire slashers, bulletproof shield, oil jets, dashboard radar screen, rotating license plate and ejector seat. (International Spy Museum)

Delivered all the way from Argentina, a vintage Coca-Cola delivery truck occupies a corner of the World of Coca-Cola museum. (Katherine Rodeghier/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Five tiers of cells once held prisoners in Jackson, Mich. Cell Block 7 Prison Museum tells the story of life behind bars. (Katherine Rodeghier/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

By Katherine Rodeghier

Chicago Tribune

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.