Traverse City offers blossoms, cider, wine and spectacular views

The historic Old Mission Lighthouse stands at the northern tip of a peninsula into Grand Traverse City near Traverse City, Mich. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Blossoms abound in April and May with cherries and apples in flower in and around Traverse City, Mich. With 2.8 million cherry trees, Traverse City is the cherry capital of the world. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Three people sample wines in a tasting room at Chateau Chantal near Traverse City, Mich. The states wineries get 2 million visitors per year. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

A family climbs The Dune Climb, the iconic hike at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore near Empire, Mich. Its 130 feet to the very top. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

The views from atop the sand dunes at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are very impressive. The dunes are 25 miles west of Traverse City on the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Traverse City with 15,500 residents Is a summer beach and vacation town, known for its sandy beaches and its aquamarine waters. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Suttons Bay Ciders near Suttons Bay, Mich., features handcrafted hard ciders and a stunning view of Grand Traverse Bay. More than a dozen ciders are available. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Peninsula Cellars operates a wine-tasting room in an old schoolhouse near Traverse City, Mich. It is among 33 wineries in the region. (Bob Downing/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Bob Downing

Special to the Beacon Journal

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.