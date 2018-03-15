Irish Dancers perform in Akron

Irish dancers Claire Pouliot (left to right) Jessie McCausland, 13 Fiona Coughlin, 12, Sophia Coughlin, 12, Tierney Shumaker, 14 and Gabby McGrath, 9 of the MacConmara Academy in Green perform in the lobby of the Akron Municipal Building. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Irish dancer Tierney Shumaker, 14 appears to leap over Gage Buck, 9 as the perform in the lobby of the Akron Municipal Building. The two are dancers with the MacConmara Academy in Green. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

City employees watch from the Mayor's office as the Irish dancers from the MacConmara Academy from Green perform in the lobby of the Akron Municipal Building. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Irish dancers from the MacConmara Academy in Green, Fiona Coughlin, 12 (left) and Tierney Shumaker, 14, clap to a song before performing in the lobby of the Akron Municipal Building. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Irish dancers (from left) Jessie McCausland, 13, Tierney Shumaker, 14 and Sophia Wells, 12 are framed by the legs of Gabby McGrath, 9 as she dances in the lobby of the Akron Municipal Building. The dancers are from the MacConmara Academy in Green. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

In honor of St. Patricks Day, Irish dancers Jessie McCausland, 13, (top, clockwise) Tierney Shumaker, 14, Sophia Wells , 12 and Fiona Coughlin, 12, from the MacConmara Academy from Green perform in the lobby of the Akron Municipal Building. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.