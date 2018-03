2 / 6

Milan Pearson, 7, (left) and Noah Diener, 6, cover their palms with paint as the girls prepare to place their handprints on the background of the Summit Lake Community Center mural created by members of the community and facilitated by artist in residence Stephanie Leo Wednesday in Akron. Members of Students With A Goal, Open M's Girls on the Run and Nature Club, all Summit Lake area youth groups, assisted the artists with the project by filling the background with painted handprints to go with the four sets of shoes created by the artists. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)