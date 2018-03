Eighteen-month-old Lucy Hunsicker, of Hudson, looks for Easter eggs with her family during the Easter Egg Hunt at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Maxwell Hannon, 5, of Hudson holds a duckling with the help of his mother Tami Hannon before the Easter Egg Hunt at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Saturday in Akron. A small petting zoo of lambs, ducklings and a baby goat from a nearby farm was on hand for the children to visit before the egg hunt. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Violet Maynard, 3, of Akron (left) and her father Brendan Maynard go over strategy before the Easter Egg Hunt at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Saki Yamaguchi, 6, of Copley (left) and her cousin Chiharu Daidai, 7, visiting from Japan wait for the Easter Egg Hunt to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens as Chiharu adjusts her ears Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Children up to three-years-old are assisted by their parents during the Easter Egg Hunt at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Saturday in Akron. There was also a 4-6-year-old and 7-9-year-old dash for eggs. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Children ages 4-6 race out to grab Easter eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Saturday, in Akron. There was also a 0-3-year-old and a 7-9-year-old dash for eggs. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

