The 2018 debutantes at the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Cristina Marie Calderon with her uncle Jose Calderon and mother Nina Calderon during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Haley Nicole Black is escorted by her grandfather, John Genovese, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Mary Bliss Stitzel dances with her father, Ted Stitzel, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Mary Bliss Stitzel is escorted by her father, Ted Stitzel, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Samantha Nicole Bartolet dances with her father, James Bartolet, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Danielle Elizabeth Culver dances with her father, Dan Culver, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Samantha Nicole Bartolet escorted by her father, James Bartolet, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Allysa Nicole Malone spins around next to her father, Kyle Malone, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Renee Michele Robinette spins around next to her father, Jeff Robinette, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Lindzy Jean Senderak is escorted by her father, Greg Senderak, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Anna Layne Simile is escorted by her father, Michael Simile, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Haley Nicole Black dances with her grandfather, John Genovese, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Rachel Ann Morrison dances with her father, Ben Morrison, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Sarah Marie Morrisey dances with her father, Michael, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)
Hannah Elizabeth Popeko dances with her father, Christopher Popeko, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)