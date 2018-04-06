Indians beat Royals 3 to 2 in Home Opener

21 / 28

Robert Roche (center) and Joseph Patrick Meissner (right), a lawyer from Cleveland stand outside the gates peacefully protesting at the Cleveland Indians at the Opening Day game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The two have been battling the mascot and team name since 1971. "We grew old here," said Roche. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)