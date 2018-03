36 / 36

Jackson's Jaret Pallotta (far left) leaps into the air as his teammates storm the court after defeating Archbishop Moeller in the Division I final game on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Jackson beat Archbishop Moeller 39-38. Shooting sports frequently provides a lot of opportunities for jubilation---especially during the finals. By the end of the year, I probably had almost 20 jubilation shots I liked, but this one elevated as my favorite because of the unique progression of the players the second they won the state final by just 1 point. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)