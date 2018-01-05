Image 1 of 9 Akron's Jimond Ivey (center) is pressured by Buffalo's Tommy Bolte (left) and Jayvon Graves as he attempts to pass during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 9 A foul is called on Buffalo's Wes Clark (left) as he attempts to steal ball away from Akron's Virshon Cotton during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 9 Akron's Jaden Sayles (left) and Jimond Ivey battle for a rebound with Buffalo's CJ Massinburg during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 9 Akron head coach John Groce yells at his team as they struggle against Buffalo during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 9 Buffalo's CJ Massinburg (left) blocks Akron's Jimond Ivey from scoring a basket during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 6 of 9 Akron's Mark Kostelac (front) makes his way past Buffalo's Nick Perkins to score a basket during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 7 of 9 Akron's Eric Parrish eventually rebounds the ball under pressure from Buffalo's Ikenna Smart during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 8 of 9 Akron's Virshon Cotton (left) attempts to shoot over Buffalo's Jayvon Graves during the first half of their game Tuesday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)