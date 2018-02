1 / 7

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Buchtel's Maisha Biddings (center) battles Norton's Bryana Housley (1) for the ball as Kelsey Hosey (21) and Abbey (Murawski (rear) look on in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)