Photos: Cavaliers vs Heat

Image 1 of 13 Miami Heat's Justise Winslow (top) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas as they chase a loose ball in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 13 Cleveland Cavaliers' Jae Crowder (left) reacts as LeBron James (center) grabs a rebound away from Miami Heat's Justise Winslow in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 13 Cleveland Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade (9) puts up a shot over Miami Heat's Justise Winslow in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 13 Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) blocks Miami Heat's Justise Winslow (center) as Dwyane Wade (9) looks on in the first quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 13 Miami Heat's James Johnson (left) and Hassan Whiteside (21) team up to stop Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (center) in the first quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 6 of 13 Miami Heat's Justise Winslow (2)) defends as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James puts in two in the first quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 7 of 13 Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue talks with LeBron James during the second quarter against the Miami Heat Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 8 of 13 Cleveland Cavaliers' Jae Crowder (99) grabs the ball as Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk defends in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 9 of 13 Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) blocks Miami Heat's Justise Winslow as Jae Crowder (left) looks on in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 10 of 13 Cleveland Cavaliers' Lebron James has the names of his children written on his shoes as he laces up during a game against the Miami Heat Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 11 of 13 The Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (left) is fouled by the Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington (2) and Tyler Johnson (rear) in the fourth quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 12 of 13 The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) and Kyle Korver (right) wrap up the Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington (center) to force a jump ball in the fourth quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)