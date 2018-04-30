Photos: Cavs win Game 7 over Pacers 105-101

25 / 40

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson tries to balance from falling out of bounds against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs beat the Pacers 105-101 to win the series. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)