Copley's Aamir Solomon (right) goes up for two points past Jackson's Jaret Pallotta during the second quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Anthony Dente shoots a three point shot against Jackson during the first quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Brian Roberts (left) drives on Jackson's Sean Reed during the first quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Aamir Solomon (right) goes up for two points in front of Jackson's Sean Reed during the first quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Anthony Dente goes up for two points against Jackson during the second quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Jackson's Will Hyde tries to stop Copley's Brian Roberts on a drive in the fourth quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Roberts scored 24 points in the Indians 75-58 win over Jackson. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Isaiah Rogers grabs the rebound in front of Jackson's Will Hyde during the third quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Members of the Copley basketball team celebrate their Division I regional semifinal win over Jackson with their fans at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won the contest 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Brian Roberts (left) gets tangle up with Jackson's Sean Reed (5) and Will Hyde on a drive to the basket in their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won the contest 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Isaiah Rogers (left) hugs Copley head coach Mark Dente as he leaves in the final seconds of their Division I regional semifinal win over Jackson at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won the contest 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Jackson's Anthony Mazzeo grabs the loose ball as a foul is called on Copley's Isaiah Rogers during the first quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Isaiah Rogers slams in two points against Jackson during the first quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Copley's Brian Roberts (left) drives to basket as a foul is called on Jackson's Ethan Stanislawski during the fourth quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game at the Wolstein Center Wednesday in Cleveland. Copley won 75-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)