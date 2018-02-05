Image 1 of 7 Woodridge's Elijah Arnett (left) and Coventry's Jayson Wagner go for the loose ball during the second quarter Friday at Coventry High School. Woodridge won 73-64. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 7 Woodridge's DJ Synder (left) goes up for two points in front of Coventry's Cody Juersivich during the second quarter Friday at Coventry High School. Woodridge won 73-64. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 7 Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (center) is blocked by Woodridge's Christian Malone (left) and Ikye Leggette as he attempts a shot during the first quarter Friday at Coventry High School. Woodridge won 73-64. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 7 Woodridge's Mason Lydic (left) drives the ball to the basket to score two points past Coventry's Micah Wallace during the third quarter Friday at Coventry High School. Woodridge won 73-64. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 7 Coventry's Sam Vanadia (right) goes up for two points over Woodridge's Christian Malone during the first quarter Friday at Coventry High School. Woodridge won 73-64. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 6 of 7 Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (left) drives to the basket but is blocked by Woodridge's Joe Mehalik during the first quarter Friday at Coventry High School. Woodridge won 73-64. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)