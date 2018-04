Firestone third baseman Jack Kirven grabs the high throw from the catcher as Ellet's Griffin Malick slides into third in the second inning Thursday at the University of Akron. The steal was negated as the batter was called for a third strike to end the inning. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's starting pitcher Jacob Weber pitches against Ellet in the first inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ellet first basemen Justin Lewis waits for the pick off throw as Firestone's Connor O'Brien dives safely back to first in the third inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ellet's Caleb Schramm (5) steals second base as Firestone's Connor O'Brien (left) is backed up by Max Erisey as he waits for the the throw in the second inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ellet's Josh Jaeger (right) scores on a single by Stephen Zampelli (not pictured) as Firestone's catcher Spencer Sacha (left) looks on in the sixth inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's Connor O'Brien (right) lays out to catch a fly ball hit by Ellet's Tyler Westren in the first inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Firestone's Ben Pontius backed up O'Brien on the play. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ellet's starting pitcher Griffin Malick delivers against Firestone in the first inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ellet's Jack Tupta waits for the throw as Firestone's Connor O'Brien steals third in the fifth inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's Ben Neusser tries to catch a fly ball hit by Ellet's Josh Jaeger in the sixth inning Thursday at the University of Akron. Neuter was unable to hold on to the hold on to the ball. Ellet beat Firestone 6-0. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

