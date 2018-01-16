Photos: Green vs Lake basketball

Image 1 of 7 Green's Kaleb Martin (right) steals ball from Lake's Kameron Casey during the second quarter Tuesday at Lake High School in Hartville. Martin scored 30 points as Green beat previously undefeated Lake 52-49. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 7 Green's Kaleb Martin (5) and Devin Limerick (right) celebrate with their teammates after beating undefeated Lake 52-49 Tuesday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 7 Lake's Jake Maranville (left) grabs the rebound over Green's Corey Oswald during the first quarter Tuesday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 7 Green's Devin Limerick (left) and teammate Donovan O'Neil (22) battle for a rebound with Lake's Matt Spotleson during the first quarter Tuesday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 7 Green's Devin Limerick (front) attempts to grab ball from Lake's Matt Spotleson as a foul is called on Limerick during the fourth quarter Tuesday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 6 of 7 Green's Kaleb Martin goes up for two points over Lake's Jake Schulz during the first quarter Tuesday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)