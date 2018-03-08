Kent's Adonis De La Rosa is fouled by Ball State's Tahjai Teague as they pursue a rebound during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Jalen Avery takes a three point shot against Ball State during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Jaylin Walker (right) loks to score over Ball State's Kyle Mallers during the second half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Akiean Frederick (left) grabs the rebound over Ball State's Tahjai Teague and Kyle Mallers during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Kevin Zabo goes up for two points past Ball State's Tahjai Teague during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Adonis De La Rosa slams the ball over Ball State's Kyle Mallers (left) and Tahjai Teague during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Jalen Avery (left) and Jaylin Walker rev up their fans during the final seconds of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Kevin Zabo goes up for two points in front of Ball State's Ishmael El-Amin during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Adonis De La Rosa (center) and Ball State's Tahjai Teague (left) and Trey Moses scramble for a loose ball during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
Kent's Jaylin Walker (left) and Ball State's Kyle Mallers chase down a loose ball during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kent won the game 76-73. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)