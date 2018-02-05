-
Image 1 of 5
Lake's Natalie November (center) battles for a rebound with Norton's Bryana Housley (left) and Lauren Lucas (right) in the second quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
-
Image 2 of 5
Norton's Logan Favor (3) is fouled by Lake's Jessica LeBeau as she drives to the basket during the second quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
-
Image 3 of 5
Lake's Jessica LeBeau (left) wrestles for possession with Norton's Bryana Housley on an inbounds play in the first quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
-
Image 4 of 5
Lake's Sarah Miller (left) defends a shot inside by Norton's Kelsey Hosey in the first quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
-
Image 5 of 5
Lake's Hannah Sampson (left) and Norton's Madison Burns battle for a rebound in the first quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)