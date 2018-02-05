Image 1 of 5 Lake's Natalie November (center) battles for a rebound with Norton's Bryana Housley (left) and Lauren Lucas (right) in the second quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 2 of 5 Norton's Logan Favor (3) is fouled by Lake's Jessica LeBeau as she drives to the basket during the second quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 3 of 5 Lake's Jessica LeBeau (left) wrestles for possession with Norton's Bryana Housley on an inbounds play in the first quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 4 of 5 Lake's Sarah Miller (left) defends a shot inside by Norton's Kelsey Hosey in the first quarter Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)