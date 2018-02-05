Mogadore's Dylan Jones (center) drives to the basket through Ravenna's Bowen Brown (left) and Kymani Jones during the second quarter Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)
Ravenna's Amil Jenkins (left) shoots over Mogadore's Eli Robertson (center) as Ravens' Isaiah Bradley signals for a foul during the second quarter Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)
Ravenna's Ethan Alexander (50) loses control of the ball as he crashes into Mogadore's Austin Fisher during the second quarter Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)
Mogadore's Camden Ramirez (24) fails to grab a rebound over Ravenna's Brant Hanna (bottom) during the first quarter Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)
Mogadore's Lukas Swartz (front) takes the ball down the court past Ravenna's Kymani Jones during the first quarter Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)
Mogadore's Lukas Swartz (right) looks to the hoop for two past Ravenna's Isiah Latimer (bottom) during the second half Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)
Mogadore's Eli Robertson (right) brings down a rebound against Ravenna's Ethan Alexander (50) during the second half Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)
Mogadore's Connor Kerr (25) looks to grab a loose ball against Ravenna's Amil Jenkins during the second half Tuesday at Mogadore High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)