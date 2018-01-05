Image 1 of 6 Revere's Pete Nance throws a no look pass as Nordonia's Gabe Byrd (10) tries to block in the second quarter Tuesday at Revere High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 6 Revere's Samson Albert (right) goes to the hoop as Nordonia's Evan Wiehe defends in the second quarter Tuesday at Revere High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 6 Revere's Pete Nance (22) battles Nordonia's Ben Broschied for a rebound as Robbt Levak (12) looks on in the first quarter Tuesday at Revere High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 6 Revere's Pete Nance looks to pass as Nordonia's Drew Petros (4) defends in the second quarter Tuesday at Revere High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 6 Revere's Samson Albert passes against Nordonia in the second quarter Tuesday at Revere High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)