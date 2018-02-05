Image 1 of 18 BJ Moore competes at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 18 BJ Moore kisses his ball before competing at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 18 Jason Belmonte warms-up with applause from the crowd at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sundayat AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 18 Jason Belmonte takes a selfie with fans before the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 18 Jesper Svensson reacts as Matt O'Grady finishes his round for the win at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sundayat AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 6 of 18 Jesper Svensson competes against Matt O'Grady in the final round of the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 7 of 18 Matt O'Grady competes against Jesper Svensson at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sundayat AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 8 of 18 Jesper Svensson reacts to his roll against Matt O'Grady at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 9 of 18 Matt O'Grady reacts to defeating Jesper Svensson for the title at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 10 of 18 Matt O'Grady hugs his mom (left) and wife Joely Rose O'Grady after defeating Jesper Svensson for the title at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 11 of 18 Matt O'Grady holds up the championship trophy after defeating Jesper Svensson for the title at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 12 of 18 Matt O'Grady holds up the championship trophy after defeating Jesper Svensson for the title at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 13 of 18 Jason Belmonte reacts after falling to Matt O'Grady in the semi-final round of the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 14 of 18 Andrew Anderson competes against Matt O'Grady at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 15 of 18 Andrew Anderson reacts to a close strike while competing against Matt O'Grady at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 16 of 18 Andrew Anderson (right) jokes around with his competition Matt O'Grady while Matt stretches before the match at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 17 of 18 Matt O'Grady takes a moment before the start of the final round against Jesper Svensson at the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)