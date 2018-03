Summit's Theresa Parr of Stow attempts a two-point shot during the first half of the 30th annual William Heichel Memorial Plain Rotary All-Star Classic Wednesday at Malone University in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stark's Micah Rhodes of GlenOak (center) struggles to maintain possession against Summit's Peyton Banks of Wadsworth (rear) and Faith Williams of St. Vincent-St. Mary during the second half of the 30th annual William Heichel Memorial Plain Rotary All-Star Classic Wednesday at Malone University in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stark's Kaylee Pierce of Massillon (left) makes a pass over the defensive efforts of Summit's Peyton Banks of Wadsworth during the second half of the 30th annual William Heichel Memorial Plain Rotary All-Star Classic Wednesday at Malone University in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stark's Micah Rhodes from GlenOak (center) attempts to shoot for two amid a host of Summit players during the second half of the 30th annual William Heichel Memorial Plain Rotary All-Star Classic Wednesday at Malone University in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Summit's Macy Ries of Barberton (left) has the ball stripped away by Stark's Savannah Yacklin of East Canton (right) during the first half of the 30th annual William Heichel Memorial Plain Rotary All-Star Classic Wednesday at Malone University in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stark's Tamia Ridley of Massillon (44) attempts a layup between Summit's Peyton Banks (left) and Lexi Lance, both of Wadsworth, during the second half of the 30th annual William Heichel Memorial Plain Rotary All-Star Classic Wednesday at Malone University in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Summit's Faith Williams of St. Vincent-St. Mary (right) takes the ball down the court against Stark's Kaylee Pierce of Massillon during the first half of the 30th annual William Heichel Memorial Plain Rotary All-Star Classic Wednesday at Malone University in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

