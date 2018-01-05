Image 1 of 5 Chance the cat tries her best to comfort Trevor Hendrix, 21, as he sleeps off a stomach illness in a lounge area set up at the Second Chance Village in Akron. "Its a precious moment as a rescued cat comforts a homeless resident at a shelter." Definitely one of my favorite stories to work on in the last few years." Second Chance Village offers meals, clothing, blankets and shelter to everyone in need. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 5 Jackson's Jaret Pallotta (far left) leaps into the air as his teammates storm the court after defeating Archbishop Moeller in the Division I final game on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Jackson beat Archbishop Moeller 39-38 in the final seconds of the game. Shooting sports frequently provides a lot of opportunities for jubilation---especially during the finals. By the end of the year, I probably had almost 20 jubilation shots I liked, but this one elevated as my favorite because of the unique progression of the players the second they won the state final by just 1 point. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 5 University of Akron art student MC Cook, 24, of Akron joins fellow art students as he puts the finishing touches on the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Akron. This is my favorite photo because I love all of the colors and I am a proponent of large scale works of art in public places to inspire thought and creativity. (Karen Schiely/ Beacon JournalOhio.com)

Image 4 of 5 Jennifer Wagar and her daughter Delaney, 2, view the eclipse at Seiberling Nature Realm on Monday Aug. 21, 2017 in Akron. I love the joy and sense of wonderment of a mom and daughter sharing this experience together. The next chance to experience a total solar eclipse will happen in United States and in Akron on April 8, 2024. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)