Image 1 of 6 Walsh Jesuit's Ben Merril (left) and St. Vincent-St. Mary's Seth Wilson scramble after a loose ball during the second quarter Tuesday at LeBron James Arena in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 6 Walsh Jesuit's Ben Merril (left) and St. Vincent-St. Mary's Lunden McDay pursue a loose ball in the second quarter Tuesday at LeBron James Arena in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 6 The St. Vincent-St. Mary student section heckles Walsh Jesuit's Tommy Cummings at the free throw line during the second quarter Tuesday at LeBron James Arena in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 6 Walsh Jesuit's Tommy Cummings (left) has the ball tipped away by St. Vincent-St. Mary's Scott Walter during the first quarter Tuesday at LeBron James Arena in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 6 Walsh Jesuit 's Tommy Cummings puts up a first quarter shot in the paint between St. Vincent-St. Mary's Alex Taylor (below) and Jordan Addison Tuesday at LeBron James Arena in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)