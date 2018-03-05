Toril Simon, a volunteer at Victory Gallop, cleans the hooves of Willie Nelson at the facility as he is held by Sue Miller, the cofounder and co-director of Victory Gallop Tuesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
2
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
A photograph of Petie the Pony sits next to Toril Simon, a volunteer and Sue Miller, the cofounder and co-director at Victory Gallop as they work with Willie Nelson at the facility Tuesday in Bath. Miller hopes that Willie Nelson will take Petie the Pony's place at Akron Children's Hospital as a therapy pony after Petie died last year. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
3
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Toril Simon, a volunteer at Victory Gallop, rewards Willie Nelson with praise during a training session to prepare him to become a therapy pony Tuesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
4
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Zane Glassner, 1, of Barberton takes a close look at Willie Nelson the pony as Zane is held by his mother Jamie Frost at Pets Pajamas Wednesday in Bath. Toril Simon (left) a volunteer at Victory Gallop and Willie's handler, walks the pony through Pets Pajamas to acclimate him to small spaces and to meet people as part of his training to become a therapy pony. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
5
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Toril Simon (left) a volunteer at Victory Gallop, walks Willie Nelson, the therapy pony in training out of the horse trailer as Simon and Victory Gallop co-directors Kim Gustely (center) and Sue Miller prepare to take Willie on a training walk through Pets Pajamas Wednesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
6
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Toril Simon, a volunteer at Victory Gallop simulates a patient in a hospital bed as Willie Nelson the pony stands patiently as she trains him to be a therapy pony at the facility Tuesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
7
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Elise Helms, 7 (right) of Richfield, meets Willie Nelson, the therapy pony in training as he is handled by Toril Simon, a volunteer at Victory Gallop as Willie and Simon take a training walk through Pets Pajamas Wednesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
8
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Toril Simon, a volunteer at Victory Gallop, walks Willie Nelson at the facility Tuesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
9
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Willie Nelson (right) waits to be groomed as one of the dogs at Victory Gallop checks out a bucket Tuesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
10
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Mary Rood (left) meets Willie Nelson, the therapy pony in training as he is handled by Toril Simon, a volunteer for Victory Gallop at Pets Pajamas Wednesday in Bath. Kim Gustely, Victory Gallop cofounder and co-director stands in background during the visit that was a training session for Willie to acclimate to small places with lots of activity and people. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
11
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Sue Miller (left) the cofounder and co-director of Victory Gallop and Toril Simon, a volunteer for Victory Gallop, walk Willie Nelson, a therapy pony in training through Pets Pajamas to acclimate him to small places with lots of activity and people Wednesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
12
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Sue Miller (left) cofounder and co-director at Victory Gallop and Toril Simon, a volunteer, clean the hooves of Willie Neslon Tuesday in Bath. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)
13
/
13
SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION
Sue Miller (left) the cofounder and co-director at Victory Gallop and Toril Simon, a volunteer, gently coax Willie Nelson the pony into the bathroom as part of his training to become a therapy pony Tuesday in Bath. Willie needs to get used to small spaces to prepare him for riding in elevators and for entering hospital rooms. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)