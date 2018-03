Downtown Akron Partnership: Quanex Building Products is one of the many companies who have decided to “Make it Happen” in downtown Akron.

“The existing R&D facility in the AES bldg. was a big part of Quanex’s decision to move into downtown Akron” (Photo Courtesy of: Tim Fitzwater)

“The existing R&D facility in the AES bldg. was a big part of Quanex’s decision to move into downtown Akron” (Photo Courtesy of: Tim Fitzwater)

“Expansive windows and exposed brick were utilized in the build out of the space for Quanex offices.” (Photo Courtesy of: Tim Fitzwater)

DAP and JLL talked about Quanex Making it Happen in downtown over lunch at nearby Bricco.” (Photo Courtesy of: Tim Fitzwater)

“Expansive windows and exposed brick were utilized in the build out of the space for Quanex offices and board room. (Photo Courtesy of: Tim Fitzwater)

AES building has a common area with seating and food service by Totally Cooked To Go. (Photo Courtesy of: JLL)

“The AES Building has a striking atrium which is an excellent example of adaptive reuse.” (Photo Courtesy of: JLL)

Downtown Akron Partnership

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.