Akron police follow signal of stolen mobile phone after Goodyear Heights store heist, make four arrests

Demetrious Richardson, 26, who is reported homeless in Akron, was charged with having a weapon while under disability and aggravated robbery booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deontee Pickett, 27, of Mohawk Avenue in Akron, was charged with aggravated robbery and has been booked into the Summit County Jail.

Rayshawn Goodwin, 28, of Arnold Street in Akron, was charged with aggravated robbery and has booked into the Summit County Jail.

Travonte D. Bell, 25, of Johnland Avenue in Akron, was charged with obstructing official business, child endangering, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse marijuana. and has been booked into the Summit County Jail.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

