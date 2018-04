1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York

Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

By Karen Matthews

Associated Press

