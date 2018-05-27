Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
2nd police chief dies within about a year in Ohio village
Published: May 27, 2018 - 5:35 PM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

School resource officer persists in changing student’s perception of police May 26th, 2018 11:27 PM
Star Student: Jenny Gan of Hudson High School to attend Harvard University May 26th, 2018 11:27 PM
About the series May 26th, 2018 11:26 PM
8 THINGS YOU Need to Know May 26th, 2018 11:25 PM

THE LATEST

Indians 10, Astros 9 (14): Indians rally for five runs in ninth to tie game, win on Greg Allen’s walk-off homer in 14th Updated May 27th, 2018 6:38 PM
Navy buddies reunite after more than 50 years apart Updated May 27th, 2018 6:32 PM
More than 200,000 pounds of Spam products recalled after metal pieces cause mouth injuries Updated May 27th, 2018 6:19 PM
Things to Do, May 28: Memorial Day remembrances; rock concert and a cookout Updated May 27th, 2018 5:56 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal