Akron NAACP leads effort to help local youths attend March for Our Lives in D.C.

Judi Hill (second from left) president of the Akron NAACP, commends Medgar Jackson, 14 (left) of Akron, his sister Kaylan Jackson, 18, and their friend Javon Hamm, 16, as they join other local kids and Akron NAACP members in making posters at the Alpha Phi Alpha Homes Inc. Friday in Akron. The Akron NAACP and several local kids, including Medgar, Kaylan and Javon, will be traveling to Washington D.C. on Saturday to participate in the national March for Our Lives event. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)