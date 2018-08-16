Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Akron police trying to unravel yarn of a cat, a Jaguar, shattered windows and a man with a lump on his head
Published: August 16, 2018 - 11:23 AM | Updated: August 16, 2018 - 12:37 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Italy lowers confirmed death toll to 38 in Genoa collapse Updated August 16th, 2018 12:07 PM
East Akron Family Dollar store hit by robbers for at least third time this year Updated August 16th, 2018 11:55 AM
Akron police trying to unravel yarn of a cat, a Jaguar, shattered windows and a man with a lump on his head Today August 16th, 2018 11:30 AM
Portage agency attempts to set world record Updated August 16th, 2018 9:59 AM

THE LATEST

East Akron Family Dollar store hit by robbers for at least third time this year Updated August 16th, 2018 11:55 AM
Akron police trying to unravel yarn of a cat, a Jaguar, shattered windows and a man with a lump on his head Today August 16th, 2018 11:30 AM
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died at 76 Today August 16th, 2018 11:18 AM
Portage agency attempts to set world record Updated August 16th, 2018 9:59 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal