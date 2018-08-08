Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Akron teen faces charges related to July slaying at Spring Hill Apartments
Published: August 8, 2018 - 3:53 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal staff writer

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Summit sheriff’s lieutenant acquitted by Barberton jury of domestic violence; 25-year veteran to return to job, seek back pay Updated August 8th, 2018 4:44 PM
Stow councilman files petitions to run for mayor Updated August 8th, 2018 4:42 PM
Weekend Tipsheet: Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’ opens, Jason Statham goes shark hunting in ‘The Meg’ Updated August 8th, 2018 4:40 PM
Pulse Drinking: H. Mynors 2014 Old Vine Zinfandel is made for grilling and chilling Updated August 8th, 2018 4:36 PM

THE LATEST

Akron teen faces charges related to July slaying at Spring Hill Apartments Updated August 8th, 2018 3:53 PM
Prosecutor: Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shooting Updated August 8th, 2018 3:30 PM
New Woodridge Elementary School, opening to public on Saturday, immerses kids in their surroundings Updated August 8th, 2018 3:27 PM
Browns rookie Antonio Callaway had gun part, ammunition in car when cited for marijuana possession, police say in dash cam video Today August 8th, 2018 3:50 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal