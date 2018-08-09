Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Armed cigarette thieves reportedly hit another Akron store
Published: August 9, 2018 - 2:27 PM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Melania Trump’s parents are sworn in as U.S. citizens Updated August 9th, 2018 3:30 PM
East End development in Akron attracts more tenants: Handel’s, Starbucks and Marques Restaurant Today August 9th, 2018 3:43 PM
Armed cigarette thieves reportedly hit another Akron store Updated August 9th, 2018 2:27 PM
Akron man, three others wanted in connection with home invasion robbery Updated August 9th, 2018 2:24 PM

THE LATEST

East End development in Akron attracts more tenants: Handel’s, Starbucks and Marques Restaurant Today August 9th, 2018 3:43 PM
Armed cigarette thieves reportedly hit another Akron store Updated August 9th, 2018 2:27 PM
Akron man, three others wanted in connection with home invasion robbery Updated August 9th, 2018 2:24 PM
Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020 Updated August 9th, 2018 1:28 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal