Boston Heights: Authorities bust trio in what may be largest meth bust ever in Ohio

Federal agents arrested two Mexican nationals and a Cleveland man after more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine was seized in Boston Heights believed to be the largest seizure of meth in Ohio's history. Tyrone Rogers, 36, of Cleveland, Hector Manuel Ramos-Nevarez, 26, and Gilbert Treviso-Garcia, 24, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Investigators seized 82 pounds of crystal meth and 60 pounds of liquid meth from a warehouse near the 7590 block of Olde Eight Road in Boston Heights. (Image courtesy of News 5 Cleveland via the Hudson Police Department)