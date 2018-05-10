Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Bullets fly in East Akron, hit woman and two cars
Published: May 10, 2018 - 2:22 PM | Updated: May 10, 2018 - 2:53 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

County Executive Shapiro wins award for support on senior issues Updated May 10th, 2018 2:50 PM
Ohio seeks to “Redefine” link between alcohol and fun with new campaign Updated May 10th, 2018 2:46 PM
Akron 10-year-old shoots self, police charge his mom’s boyfriend who is apparently on the lam Today May 10th, 2018 2:48 PM
Bullets fly in East Akron, hit woman and two cars Updated May 10th, 2018 2:22 PM

THE LATEST

County Executive Shapiro wins award for support on senior issues Updated May 10th, 2018 2:50 PM
Ohio seeks to “Redefine” link between alcohol and fun with new campaign Updated May 10th, 2018 2:46 PM
Akron 10-year-old shoots self, police charge his mom’s boyfriend who is apparently on the lam Today May 10th, 2018 2:48 PM
Bullets fly in East Akron, hit woman and two cars Today May 10th, 2018 2:53 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal