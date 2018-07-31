Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Canton teen bicyclist shot Monday night
Published: July 31, 2018 - 8:30 AM | Updated: July 31, 2018 - 8:34 AM
Full Screen Linked Image

By Lori Steineck

Canton Repository
GateHouse Media Ohio

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Canton teen bicyclist shot Monday night Today July 31st, 2018 8:34 AM
Man accused of slamming 5-year-old to floor Today July 31st, 2018 8:26 AM
Judge orders man who knocked over toilet to shovel manure Updated July 31st, 2018 8:22 AM
How many breweries does Ohio have? 251 Today July 27th, 2018 8:41 AM

THE LATEST

Timken raises full-year outlook on strong 2nd quarter earnings Updated July 31st, 2018 8:47 AM
Canton teen bicyclist shot Monday night Today July 31st, 2018 8:34 AM
Man accused of slamming 5-year-old to floor Today July 31st, 2018 8:26 AM
Judge orders man who knocked over toilet to shovel manure Updated July 31st, 2018 8:22 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal