Civil rights, race and guns: Big issues loom in trial of white man accused of murder in shooting death of Akron black man

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien speaks at the trial of William Knight on Wednesday in Akron. Knight, of Streetsboro, is accused of shooting and killing Keith Johnson, 24, of Akron in a dispute over a dirt bike. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

William Knight before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Wednesday in Akron. Knight, of Streetsboro, is accused of shooting and killing Keith Johnson, 24, of Akron in a dispute over a dirt bike. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Attorney Kerry O'Brien questions witness Justin Badgett, 24, of Akron during the first day of William Knight's trial before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Wednesday in Akron. Knight, of Streetsboro, is accused of shooting and killing Keith Johnson, 24, of Akron in a dispute over a dirt bike. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Witness Brandon Ward, 24, of Akron is questioned during the first day of William Knight's trial before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Wednesday in Akron. Knight, of Streetsboro, is accused of shooting and killing Keith Johnson, 24, of Akron in a dispute over a dirt bike. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

William Knight sits before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien while the court reviews evidence of the dirt bike dispute on Wednesday in Akron Ohio. Knight, of Streetsboro, is accused of shooting and killing Keith Johnson, 24, of Akron in a dispute over a dirt bike. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal staff writer

