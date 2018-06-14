Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Florida roller coaster derails, drops 2 riders 30 feet; 6 injured
Published: June 14, 2018 - 11:08 PM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Florida roller coaster derails, drops 2 riders 30 feet; 6 injured June 14th, 2018 11:08 PM
Things You Need to Know: Lawsuit targets Trump charity June 14th, 2018 10:57 PM
New York lawsuit accuses Trump of misusing charitable foundation June 14th, 2018 10:55 PM
World news briefs — Hungary sends smugglers to prison for 71 suffocation deaths June 14th, 2018 10:49 PM

THE LATEST

Florida roller coaster derails, drops 2 riders 30 feet; 6 injured June 14th, 2018 11:08 PM
State Rep. Emilia Sykes plans to discuss profiling concerns with safety director June 14th, 2018 10:09 PM
Things to Do, June 15: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’; flowers and art; ‘Anything Goes’; Tracy Lawrence; free outdoor shows June 14th, 2018 9:44 PM
Protesters convene in Akron to speak out against separating immigrant children from parents June 14th, 2018 8:49 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal