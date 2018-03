France bestows Legion of Honor medal on 92-year-old Akron veteran of three wars

4 / 5

World War II veteran Arthur J. Dinkins, 92, of Akron listens as his wife Annie talks about her husband after a ceremony where he received the Medal of Knight in the French Order of The Legion of Honor, the highest decoration from France, at the Summit County Veterans Service Commission hall on Wednesday in Akron. Dinkins served in the Army during WWII and in the Navy during the Korean war and the Vietnam war. (Mike Cardew/BeaconJournalOhio.com)