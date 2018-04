Good News, April 2: Medina native serving aboard USS Sterett in Indo-Pacific region

Kent State University professor, Dr. Robin Vande Zande, has received three awards this year from the National Art Education Association (NAEA) for outstanding achievement in the field of art and design education.

St. Joseph Parish School students celebrated St. Joseph Day on March 19 in honor of its patron saint. With their St. Joseph Table, students raised $150.75 for St. Bernard's Hunger Center, and donated 50 loaves of bread to the Walsh Jesuit Labre program and 135 individual snack/cracker packs to Blessed Trinity Food Pantry. Pictured (from left) are Fr. Jared Orndorff, pastor; St. Joseph Parish School students Grace Freiman, Kendra Mills, James Olds, and Annika Nichols; and Principal Carrie DePasquale.

A team of students from Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) placed first among community colleges and fourth overall at the National Collegiate Landscape Competition held March 14-17 in North Carolina.

Bishop Nelson Perez celebrated the 151st anniversary of St. Vincent de Paul parish on March 17 with a Mass at 5 p.m. A covered-dish dinner followed. Pictured (from left) are Rev. Joe Kraker, Deacon Bob Bender, Bishop Nelson Perez, and Rev. Norm Douglas.

Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ariane Huddleston (right) from Medina, and Gunners Mate 2nd Class Sergey Kalashnikov, from Los Angeles, haul down the National Ensign as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) departs Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard L.J. Gourley)

