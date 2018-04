Good News, April 9: Granger Elementary holds art show

6 / 6

Granger Elementary School's annual "Celebration of the Arts" was held on March 22 and featured hundreds of pieces of student artwork. The Granger art room, as well as the entire school, was decorated with all things "animals," to coincide with this year's theme. Ready to spread her wings is Granger 5th grader Molly Novak. The giant butterfly mural was designed by art teacher Joan Zacharias.