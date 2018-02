Good News, Feb. 19: Holy Family’s medical mission helps thousands in Honduras

2 / 3

In January, Holy Family Catholic Parish in Stow sponsored a week-long medical mission to Honduras that served more than 3,100 people with healthcare need in 7 villages. The 72 member team was led by Fr. Mike Ausperk of Holy Family Church in Stow and was made up of medical doctors, eye doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, interpreters and others who served in various ways. Also in the team were 18 juniors and seniors from the Honors Spanish Classes at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron who served as interpreters. This was the 13th year Holy Family Parish has sponsored this service project which has now served more than 38,000 people in Honduras with healthcare for those who are poor.