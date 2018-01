Good News, Jan. 29: Students with a Goal present mayor with pictures

Image 1 of 5 Philadelphia-based premium deli meat and cheese company Dietz & Watson presented a check for $7,500 to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank at the Giant Eagle on 2687 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls. Taking part are (from left) Leslie Genovese-Sr. Manager, Major Partners and Corporate Relationships Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Michelle OBrien, Market District Store Leader, Michelle Helena Denk, Account Manager, Dietz & Watson, Chuck Allen, Food Acquisition & Logistics Executive Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Melinda Gaus, Senior Administrator, Community Relations, Giant Eagle, Inc. and Nanci McCollum, Manager, Food Acquisition Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Image 2 of 5 St. Hilary School Principal Tracey Arnone congratulates Spelling Bee winner Elle Burkhalter (left) and runner-up Vivian Brown.

Image 3 of 5 The Reverend Theophilus Caviness (left) of The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church, Chuck Jones, President and CEO of FirstEnergy, Kiana Phillips, and Pastor Aaron Phillips of the Sure House Baptist Church are shown prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors game where Jones received the Cleveland Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conferences 2018 Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Image 4 of 5 St. Sebastian Parish School second-grade teachers Kristin DeKatch (far left) and Sue Vernon (far right) and representatives from the second-grade class present a check to the St. Sebastian Parish Pastor Fr. John Valencheck, for the Cornerstone of Our Faith Campaign. (St. Sebastian Parish)