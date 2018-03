Good News, March 12: Local women craft ‘knitted knockers’ for breast cancer survivors

3 / 3

Two local women Chris Allen and Sue Harman (not pictured) are happily making Knitted Knockers to enhance the lives of women in their survival journey. This program is headquartered in Belllingham, WA and consists of volunteers all over the US and the world who make breast prosthesis for women who have survived breast cancer. They are provided at no charge, made from soft cotton yarn and are washable.