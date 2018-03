Good News, March 26: Inclusioneers provide Akron-area kids with adapted mini cars

Eleven Elms students competed in the KSU-Stark Northeast Regional PenOhio Tournament in early March. This is the third season for the PenOhio high school competition, and the second year for the Elms to participate. Participating were (front row from left: Pearl Redman, Lacy Nicholas, Nora Leslie, Sara Khan. Back row: Coach Elaine Fippin, Jordan Cottrill, Alexis Armstrong, Adeline Hatfield, Grace Hamilton, Renee Coffman. Not pictured: Barbara Sutherland and Zoe Zelch.

Seven members of the Our Lady of the Elms Speech and Debate Team participated in the Ohio Speech and Debate Associations State Finals held in Sylvania on March 2-3. Team members (from left) Coach Elaine Fippin, Abigail Cox, Renee Coffman, Claire Heinle, Mercedes Farlin, Adeline Hatfield, Josephine Rozner, Zoe Zelch.

The 14th Annual Celtic Club St. Pet's Day took place at Richardson Elementary School in Cuyahoga Falls on March 9th. The Celtic Club handed out 350 Irish items to the Richardson Elementary students. An Irish band- Celtic Rush- performed traditional Irish music. Richardson Elementary students drew pictures of their pets and the pictures were displayed on their lockers in the school hallways.

Seaman Megan Demastus, a Barberton native and high school graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason as a boatswain's mate. A Navy boatswain's mate is responsible for overall shipboard maintenance. (US Navy)

Medina County Board of DD Self-Advocate Logan Detwiler (left) is introduced by Jeff Davis, OPRA Director of Government Relations, as a highlighted speaker at the Ohio Statehouse as part of the Ohio Developmental Disability Advocacy and Awareness Day on March 7.

Annabelle Reisinger is all smiles at the Adapt-A-Car event at the Inclusion Day celebration. The Inclusion Day Event will highlight seven cars that will be adapted to the specific benefit of children selected by Physical and Occupational Therapist serving Summit DD and Akron Childrens Hospital.

MacKenzie (Kenny) McKeon is all smiles at the Adapt-A-Car event at the Inclusion Day celebration.The Inclusion Day Event will highlight seven cars that will be adapted to the specific benefit of children selected by Physical and Occupational Therapist serving Summit DD and Akron Childrens Hospital.

