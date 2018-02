Greater Akron trio accused of flooding area Oxycodone pills, other drugs

OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy Feb. 19, 2013 in Montpelier, Vt. The maker of the powerful painkiller said it will stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors, a surprise reversal after lawsuits blaming the company for helping trigger the current drug abuse epidemic. OxyContin has long been the worlds top-selling opioid painkiller and generated billions in sales for privately-held Purdue. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal staff writer

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.