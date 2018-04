Hudson man retrieves Royals’ Lucas Duda’s bat from netting behind home plate at Indians home opener

Hudson resident and Indians season ticket holder Shawn McCall used a pair of crutches to retrieve the bat of KC Royal infielder Lucas Duda that flew toward the stands in the first inning of the Indians home opener Friday. (Craig Webb / Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Columbus resident and Indians fan Dennis Berry lent his crutches to help fellow fan Shawn McCall (not pictured) retrieve the bat of KC Royal infielder Lucas Duda from the protective netting behind home plate on Opening Day at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday. An unknown fan stands behind Berry. (Craig Webb / Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Craig Webb

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

