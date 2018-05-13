Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Jackson Township police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
Published: May 13, 2018 - 5:05 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Jackson Township police searching for missing 17-year-old girl Updated May 13th, 2018 5:05 PM
Indians 11, Royals 2: Indians roll on Mother’s Day Updated May 13th, 2018 4:54 PM
Shooting outside Akron home leaves three people injured, police say Updated May 13th, 2018 3:51 PM
Cavaliers notebook: Cavs show signs of ‘peaking at the right time,’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Updated May 13th, 2018 2:48 PM

THE LATEST

Things to Do, May 14: Craft Beer Week; ‘breaducation’; Showtune Showoff Updated May 13th, 2018 5:15 PM
Jackson Township police searching for missing 17-year-old girl Updated May 13th, 2018 5:05 PM
Indians 11, Royals 2: Indians roll on Mother’s Day Updated May 13th, 2018 4:54 PM
Pompeo says U.S. will need to give Kim Jong Un security assurances Updated May 13th, 2018 4:03 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal